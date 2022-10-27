TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A sixth-grade teacher in Tulare is making learning fun for his students.

Palo Verde Elementary school teacher Mr. Anthony Nguyen was selected as “Educator of the Week.”

A round of applause for Palo Verde’s sixth-grade math and science teacher Mr. Nguyen who has spent his entire 14 years of teaching at Palo Verde.

Mr. Nguyen says “I am really blessed. I am the teacher that I am today because of this school. and Palo Verde is probably the best country school in Tulare.”

Mr. Nguyen is always coming up with new ways to make his students laugh and enjoy learning.

He wore giant sunglasses as part of red ribbon week five days dedicated to teaching drug abuse prevention in the classroom or in this case “shading out drugs.”

Mr. Nguyen “if I’m engaged and I’m having fun, then my students are also having fun. so I see that they learn better when we are all having fun together and all laughing together.”

His students say they appreciate his sense of humor and positive attitude. “I think he’s nice. I think he tries to make us have a happy day.”

“And that he’s like a very funny teacher. He tries like to make people laugh. and like make them have a happy day”

Mr. Nguyen says he plans to spend the $124.00 to GW school supplies on activities for his sixth-graders with their kindergarten buddies they spend time with twice a week.