Educator of the Week: Sandy Guy from Kohn Elementary School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

A source of positive energy in the classroom, students say this Tulare County teacher is all smiles.

Sandy Guy says she is thrilled to be back in her 5th-grade classroom at Kohn Elementary School after spending a year teaching through a computer screen because of the pandemic.

And she’s hoping to remain in the classroom all year.

“It gives me energy right. You get that energy from people. You feel that goodness. And you give back. Oh, it’s lovely. No, I wouldn’t have it any other way. If I can say one thing, please, please, please, don’t shut us down. Please leave us open,” said Guy.

Her students and fellow faculty members say she makes learning enjoyable.

“She smiles a lot which makes a lot of us happy so it’s easier to learn from her,” said 5th-grade student, Isabella Isquierdo.

“You know one of the first assignments she did in her class was to have her kids write an autobiography. Because she cares about their lives. Because she is invested in that,” said RTI teacher Renee Case. “She used that of course as a writing assignment but the kids thought they were having fun. And that’s the kind of teacher she is. She can integrate all of it together into one piece.”

As for the $124 to spend at GW School Supply, Guy says she plans on putting that money back into her classroom for her students.

“I get to buy things for you guys. I get to buy fun things to make our classroom even better! That’s a lot of money,” said Guy.