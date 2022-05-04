A Sequoia Middle School special education teacher is being recognized for continually advocating for her students.

7th and 8th-grade special education teacher Claudia Rojas was surprised in her Sequoia Middle School classroom as she learned she’s been named KSEE24’s Educator of the Week. An honor she’s seen play out on KSEE24 News many times, but never expected it to be her in front of the camera

“Recognition is always great. And humbling. So when I see that, I can’t believe I am part of that group so I am happy,” said Rojas.

Sequoia Middle School’s vice principal says Ms. Rojas really prioritizes her students and pushes them to be the best they can be both academically and socially.

“One thing that everybody will tell you about her is her advocacy work for students. She works diligently to make sure our students get high rigor with the appropriate accommodations. She helps us all understand and be better for our students,” said Allyson Burns, vice principal at Sequoia Middle School.

Her students appreciate her uplifting personality.

“I’m really happy for her. She is a great teacher. Like I said, I admire her,” said 8th-grade student, Julian Villareal.

As for the $124 dollar check to G.W. School Supply, Rojas says she plans on buying some supplies for her classroom.

“I need to buy some colored pencils,” said Rojas.