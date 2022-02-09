Educator of the Week: Ms. Negrete from Pinedale Elementary School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno County teacher who says she is living out her dream in the classroom is nominated as KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

Miss Negrete’s first grade class at Pinedale Elementary School was excited as she was surprised with a $124 check to G.W. School Supplies and learned she’s been named as Educator of the Week. Emotions set in quickly for the teacher, who has been at Pinedale for 5 years.

It’s such an honor. We as educators never do anything for the spotlight and it makes me emotional because we as educators never do anything for the spotlight.

One of her student’s parents, Briana and Adam Roemer, nominated her for the award because of her kind actions in the classroom.

“Smart, funny, and just sharing knowledge with kids.”

It is super important to have strong role models in life and Ms. Negrete is one of those.

Her students appreciate her encouragement.

“She teaches everybody and it is nice to have a teacher who is very kind and helpful and loves others,” explained student Brooklyn Roemer.

“She is kind, and she lets us do fun stuff, and she is the best teacher ever,” said student Nahla Lee.

When Ms. Negrete was her student’s age, she says she would dream about one day becoming a teacher.

“When you guys walked in, I was reading a story called Dream Big, about what it means to follow dreams,” explained Ms. Negrete. “And this has been my dream since I was a little girl and it’s very humbling, and I am honored.”

Her classroom is also somewhat of a dream, and that’s exactly what she plans to spend the $124 on at G.W. School Supplies.

“It truly is the happiest place and my classroom is my castle and my little wonderland. So that money will be put right back into our happy place here in room 20,” said Ms. Negete.

Her students, possibly some of the happiest kids in the school, are proud of their teacher makes learning enjoyable every day.