Educator of the Week: Ms. Montgomery from Fort Washington Elementary School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For more than three decades, an elementary teacher in Fresno has helped to teach her students valuable skills she believes will serve them well beyond the classroom.

Ms. Merrilee Montgomery, a first-grade teacher at Fresno’s Fort Washington Elementary School, was excited as she was presented with a $124 check to use at GW School Supply.

“It makes me feel very special. I have been teaching for a long time and it is just nice to be recognized,” said Montgomery.

She’s been a teacher for 35 years and takes great pride in arming her students with skills they’ll need outside of the classroom.

“If you can give the kids the skills, then they can take those skills and move on with life and go so many different directions,” said student Owen Berry.

Her students appreciate the time Ms. Montgomery spends on making lessons fun.

“I think of her as a teacher like something special and a reward to something because I never thought I would have a teacher like this,” Berry said.

Others who’ve watched her teach over the years say she is always cheering for her students.

“I do see her interact with her students year after year and her excitement is still there every year to get that new group of students to start the year out. She still has that excitement for kids,” said office manager Sheila Cobb.