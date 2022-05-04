A first-year teacher in the Central Valley is making a positive impact on her students.

The compassion and care Breanna Matthies shows her students in Dinuba has earned her the title of KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

Ms. Matthies, otherwise known as Miss Bre to her students, was surprised when she learned she had been nominated.

The third-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Dinuba says her first year solo in the classroom was a success thanks to her fellow faculty members.

“I think we all supplement each other. We are all constantly learning. So it is really nice to have such a great staff around you that builds such a great community,” said Miss Bre.

She was nominated for this award because of how much she cares about each one of her students, something the 3rd graders seem to appreciate

“I think she is a really good teacher,” said Lauryn Martinez, a 3rd-grade student.

“In the morning, we always come into her classroom and she will tell us sometimes what we are going to do and it’s just really nice to have someone who can talk to you in the mornings and stuff.”

Miss Bre says setting up a classroom for the first time can get pricey, so she’s looking forward to spending the 124 dollars to G.W. School Supply on materials for the kids.

“Your first year is hard. You’re buying a lot of stuff. The classroom comes blank. So everything in my room is bought by me or anyone that I’ve made an amazon wish list and people help me out,” explained Miss Bre.

“So it will help supplement anything I want for these kids because I’m constantly spending money on these kids. These kids are my life. So it will help a lot. Especially the end of the year stretch to get them through the year.”