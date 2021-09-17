Educator of the Week: Ms. Cordova from Vang Pao Elementary School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For Educator of the Week, a sixth-grade elementary school teacher is inspiring her students to push the limits outside of the classroom when it comes to spreading kindness and respect.

Tiffany Cordova teaches at Vang Pao Elementary School for Fresno Unified and is being recognized for the personal connections she’s made with her students within the first few weeks of school.

Cordova says this is her second year teaching, but due to the pandemic, this is her first real year teaching in the classroom.

“I’m just really grateful and thankful,” Cordova says. “I went to school for like 15 years and I started teaching later in life…it’s been a long journey and I’m just so happy, so happy for this moment.”

Cordova’s investment in her students and passion behind teaching is why she was chosen as KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.