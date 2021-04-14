Educator of the Week: Mrs. Thomas from Lemoore Union Elementary

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

LEMOORE, California. (KSEE) – For educator of the week, we are introduced to a 7th-grade teacher that co-workers say has gone above and beyond for her students while jumping back and forth between distance learning and in-person instruction.

Mrs. Dawn Thomas works at Lemoore Union Elementary School. Mrs. Thomas said when the pandemic hit, and schools were forced to switch to online learning Mrs. Thomas kept a positive attitude and made sure to put her students first.

“Distance learning, we all did our best and we tried to engage though kids with live teaching that got them involved but it wasn’t the same because of the distractions at home,” said Thomas.

Mrs. Thomas said it was tough not seeing her students in person. But still made it a top priority to engage them and get them excited about learning.

“You know our hearts go out to a lot of them that had siblings around them because it wasn’t the best environment for learning but when they came back it truly, we saw the smiles and the grades went up definitely,” said Thomas.

For the past few months Lemoore Unified has been holding in-person class in a safe manner and Mrs. Thomas said her students are even more thankful to be back at school.

Crescenciano Camarena nominated Mrs. Thomas. Camarena said Mrs. Thomas is a teacher every student should have.

“She is definitely the perfect example of somebody who cares about kids and does her best and is really inspirational and has all the qualities you would want to see your child have with their teacher,” said Camarena.