Educator of the Week: Mrs. Lee from Bullard Talent

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno Unified teacher is being recognized for prioritizing her students’ mental health.

Mrs. Kelly Lee is a 5th-grade teacher at Bullard Talent and is now KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

Presented with a $124 dollar check to GW School Supply, Mrs. Lee says she never expected this.

“I love what I do and I love making contact with my kids and investing in them so this is just kind of a bonus on the side I guess,” Mrs. Lee said.

After a year of virtual learning, she’s excited to be face to face with her students this year.

“There was a big disconnect when we were online that I was really missing out with my kids. You just don’t get that same interaction with them,” said Mrs. Lee.

She was nominated for this award by a parent of one of her students last year.

Now in 6th-grade, Sophie Reaves credits Mrs. Lee with helping her get through the tough pandemic year.

She says Mrs. Lee was very encouraging and helped her to improve academically.

“Now that she has helped me my writing has improved drastically. I just am so glad she got nominated for educator of the week. She helped me when I was struggling,” explained Sophie. “When my mom was struggling with rheumatoid arthritis. She was like the best teacher ever. She is an amazing supporter and I am just very happy she got nominated.”

The message from Sophie and other students to Mrs. Lee.

“Thank you for being a great teacher and being there for me and my mental health,” Sophie said.

“You are doing a really good job in making everyone feel happy and go off to college and have great jobs,” said Jesiyah Taylor.

As for spending the $124 at GW School Supply, she says she plans to get some prizes for her students.

“Probably beefing up my little store for the prizes the kids get to earn,” said Mrs. Lee.

Just another way she continues motivating her students in the classroom.

