LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE) – A special education teacher at Lemoore High School is being recognized for her outstanding work and for pushing her students to be their very best.

“I am speechless, which never happens!” said Mrs. Jana Conorich as she was presented with a $124 check to G.W. School Supply and learned she was KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

The once stay-at-home mom decided to become a special education teacher four years ago.

“I love teaching. I truly feel that it is my calling,” said Mrs. Conorich.

She also co-teaches some general education math courses.

Since starting her career in the classroom, she has continued to challenge her students to be their very best and takes the time to get to know every student.

“I feel like she is one that really understands it. Understands teaching and understands her kids,” said Skyla Petrie, a student in one of Mrs. Conorich’s classes. “She doesn’t just do it for no reason. You can tell she has a real connection to her students.”

“She really is like the best. She is one of the teachers that i can trust and tell her about my days. And she will help me and get me through it. And she is just amazing,” said student Amari Smith.

She is also very involved with Lemoore High School outside of her classroom.

“She can be seen at all of our events. She regularly comes to football games. And basketball games because she really values those extra that extra time with students and developing those relationships. And you can see that it really matters,” said Rodney Brumit.

Mrs. Conorich says teaching her students is a great honor.

“They’re our future. I know it’s cliché but I want a good society to grow old in. And if I teach them well I know they will take care of me,” said Mrs. Conorich.