CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – A teacher at Clovis High School who is helping students learn beyond the classroom by mixing school lessons with life lessons has earned the title of this week’s Educator of the Week.

Paying bills as an adult and budgeting aren’t always so easy, but Mr. Murray at Clovis High has his students covered. His unique lessons combined with the every day adulting tips will have his class ready for the future.

“Learning how to pay bills online, learning how to fill out a W2 form all the things that we were probably taught in high school that we forgot about,” said Murray.

After teaching for over two decades, Murray understands firsthand the needs of his students. Being a teacher and a coach, he realizes the importance of time management and how to master it.

“I know they have a life outside of high school but they still wanna be able to get their schoolwork done which is what we would call work you know go to work still have a social life and still plan some events to have fun,” he said.

If keeping his students prepared wasn’t enough, Murray also lends a helping hand to another part of the school. A program by the school called the Collaborative Mentoring Act has a goal to let kids have fun but learn from each other.

“What we’re trying to do is mentor special needs kids with some general needs kids. So even though it’s based on art it’s really just a mentoring class of learning how to hang out with some different people and having some fun together,” Murray said.

Mr. Murray wants more for his students than straight A’s, he wants them to use the skills they have gained in the classroom and out into the real world.

“He’s taught me a lot about being a good person and being able to touch on things that you would know to need as an adult you know just showing you how to do things the right way and as far as being a good person he’s taught me how to make some better decisions,” said student Izaiah Rivera.

Congratulations to Mr. Shawn Murray of Clovis High School, your work ethic has earned you the honor of Educator of the Week.