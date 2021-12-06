Educator of the Week: Mr. Morales from Yosemite Middle School

Do you know someone you think deserves to be an Educator of the Week?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – After teaching special education for more than a decade at a Yosemite Middle School in Fresno, Gavino Morales has been named KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

Mr. Morales said it was a great feeling to be appreciated as a $124 check to GW School Supply was presented to him in his classroom.

“It’s nice to see that people are noticing the effort and the commitment and motivation to be a teacher nowadays here,” said Mr. Morales.

Mr. Morales has a Master’s of Special Education, leads the math department, and is in charge of some special clubs including robotics.

He says the toughest part of post-pandemic is getting the students back up to speed following a year of remote learning.

“It was tough at first you know we had to figure out what students need. It took a couple days to figure out what they needed. And how we are going to teach them because they are coming back from the pandemic where they need more needs,” explained Mr. Morales. “So it’s a lot more collaboration with the team I have here at Yosemite. My math team, my sped team to figure out exactly how we are going to teach these students at the level they are at right now.”

His students appreciate his effort.

“I am happy and proud he’s a good teacher,” said Carlos Larios, a 7th-grade student.

Mr. Morales says he plans to spend the check to GW School Supply on items for his classroom and students.

He’s also thankful for his fellow teaching staff.

“I just want to thank the team here at Yosemite they are a big support here. Everybody here. So I wouldn’t have been here at this school for 11 years without them and their support so,” Mr. Morales said.