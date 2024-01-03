TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – A teacher in Tulare is showing the next generation of leaders how much fun it can be learning math.

Case Mcphetridge has entered his second year of teaching sixth-grade students at Buena Vista Elementary in Tulare.

This class made up of 24 students, knows how to keep this teacher busy. Not only has he taken the role of an educator, but also a role model.

“They’re away from home more than they are at home when they come to school so being able to establish that second place and that welcoming environment where they want to be able to learn is important it makes you grow as yourself,” said Case Mcphetridge, Teacher at Buena Vista Elementary School.

Mr. Mcphetridge has incorporated technology into most of his lessons. He knows that to teach this new era of students, giving them the tools to do so, is important.

“It’s important for them to have the skills and the benefits of technology just as much as it is to know some of the handwritten skills that we all learned ourselves,” said Mcphetridge.

And at times when the problem-solving, functions, and probability get a little tough to figure out, he’s there to give a little encouragement to whoever needs it.

“He helps us by if we get stuck on something then he’ll help us and if we don’t understand he’ll explain it,” said sixth grader Alejandro Martin.

As for what the future holds, Mr. Mcphetridge knows teaching the local youth is his ultimate passion.

“Rewarding, exciting, definitely always full of activities but I love it,” said Mcphetridge.

Student Jason Fonseca has this message for his awesome teacher.

“He’s really nice and teaches us how to do our work,” said Fonseca.