Educator of the Week: Mr. Gonzalez from Lincoln Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno Unified elementary school teacher is inspiring his students in the classroom and on the soccer field.

It was a surprise for fifth grade Lincoln Elementary teacher Jose Gonzalez when he learned he had been named KSEE24’s Educator of the Week.

Along with the title, Gonzalez was presented with a $124 to GW School Supply.

The teacher and soccer coach says earning the honor of Education of the Week is something he never expected.

“There are moments you don’t feel like you are making an impact and you know when you get moments like this it all comes together,” explained Mr. Gonzalez.

One of his former students, Marleny Medina, describes him as a very caring teacher who goes above and beyond for others.

“He gives love, attention, and acceptance. He works very hard because he wants his students to succeed. Even if it takes more time or more than one lesson, he will do it!”

His colleagues say his passion for teaching and coaching really makes a difference in his students and young athletes.

“Not only in the classroom but out there on the soccer field, he’s a role model and some of the students also consider him as a father figure too. So, he is able to help them grow in learning and out on that soccer field.”

Mr. Gonzalez says he considered the staff at Lincoln Elementary and his students his family.

“It’s a family to me. You know I come to work. I don’t even see it as work. It’s a family. Like I am teaching my kids. I told my classroom you know you guys are my kids and I want the best for you guys. And everyone else who is here. Brothers, sisters, moms, parents. You know, a big ole family to me,” said Mr. Gonzalez.