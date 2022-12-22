MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – He spent 26 years behind the camera covering news in the valley. But on this day, Mr. James Chance of Liberty High School in Madera was in the spotlight.

For the past ten years, Mr. Chance has been teaching Digital Video Broadcasting guiding students on how to shoot, produce and edit videos of all kinds even news stories.

‘All of the perspectives of what we as journalists used to have. All the creative shots, all the depth of field, all the stuff that comes into play when it comes to telling a story.” Mr. Chance says.

As a former journalist, Mr. Chance teaches from experience and holds his students accountable for things like deadlines.

Teaching his students to be potential journalists and leaders of tomorrow. That’s what makes Mr. James Chance of Liberty High School in Madera our “Educator of the Week.”