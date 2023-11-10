FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A first-grade teacher is showing kids how much fun it can be to be bilingual.

In Ms. Ayala’s first-grade class the goal this year is simple. To help students develop bilingualism and cultural competence. In just her first few months teaching dual immersion at Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School she’s had success helping shape young minds.

“Little kids are so much more curious they are motivated to learn they have that drive like oh how do you say this, why do we say it like that,” said Dolores Ayala, First Grade Teacher at Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School.

While the school year has brought many accomplishments for her students, it has also come with some challenges. Students are expected to only speak Spanish in the class which most are still getting used to – but as desks are pushed close together, students are willing to help each other out.

“I forgot how to say this I don’t know how to say that, but the minute someone helps them or even gives them a hint they automatically apply,” added Ayala.

One of her students enjoys every part of his dual immersion class and sees all the hard work his teacher is doing.

“She’s always nice to the whole class so that’s what my favorite thing is about her,” said Leo Ramos, a first grader at Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School.

While the school program has a goal to enhance mental and intellectual development the payoff for kids far exceeds this. Kids will come into educational advantages and future job opportunities.

“If they have that growth mindset at a very young age it will push them farther in life,” said Ayala.

A big congratulations to Ms. Ayala at Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School. Your hard work has made you KSEE24’s educator of the week.