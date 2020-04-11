“Easter wasn’t canceled”, freshman at Central High is making sure of that

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – At Terry’s House, a young philanthropist is helping to make Good Friday and Easter extra special for young patients spending their days in the hospital.

Fourteen-year-old Aniyla Byrd and her softball team made 45 easter baskets to donate to Terry’s House. The baskets are filled with toys, activity books, and candy.

“These young ladies have put together Easter baskets, because you know why…Easter wasn’t canceled just because we all are sheltering in place and just because this virus is out there. We’re still going to celebrate Easter,” Katie Zenovich the Senior VP for Development and External Affairs at Community Medical Centers said.

Byrd says she’s been making and donating easter baskets since the 6th grade and plans to continue doing it for years to come. She wants to inspire others to do nice things.

“I hope they learn that it’s always good to put a smile on people’s faces, it’s always good to give back and do a good deed when you can,” said Byrd.

“When it comes to young philanthropists like this who take their time because they’re not able to play their sports on the field or practice–for them to put their time into putting something together– to help them feel better and make them smile, it’s an outstanding feeling,” said Zenovich.

Still practicing social distancing and limiting bodies in and out of buildings, the baskets were put on a cart for medical staff to take to the patients.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.