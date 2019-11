FRESNO, California (KSEE-KGPE) – For months we have been hearing about a massive burrito several feet long with piles of tasty toppings being served up in Fresno is too big for any one person to tackle! Well, we were up for the challenge and wanted to see it for ourselves!

Bailey’s Bites is going on the road to Taqueria Yarelis to take a bite of the Anaconda Burrito!



Taqueria Yarelis

429 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93701

(559) 489-0410