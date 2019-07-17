Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Take 3

Bailey's Bites

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Want to sink your teeth into a great burger while taking in the sites of downtown Fresno? Take 3 offers a wide variety of options with an art-themed menu.

On our stop, we tried the Bernie Mac Slap burger, and don’t forget the onion rings!

We’re going On The Road to Take 3.

Talke 3 Burgers
1230 Fulton St, Fresno CA, 93721
(559) 489-0490

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com