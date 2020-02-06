Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Sam’s Italian Deli

 FRESNO, California (KSEE-KGPE) – our quest for an authentic Italian deli experience led us to the heart of Fresno and Sam’s Italian Deli. For weeks we had been hearing about the resurgence of the so-called “Super Sub.”  So what exactly does it take to make a sub super? We were really about to find out! Well, the sandwich maker began with a six-foot-long handmade roll topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and peppers on top of roasted turkey, dry salami and Italian mortadella. She finishes it off with jack and cheddar cheese.

Getting our hands around this sub was going to be a challenge one, that we were up for! Tackling the “Super Sub” as Bailey’s Bites goes on the road to Sam’s Italian Deli in Fresno!

Sam’s Italian Deli

2415 N First St, Fresno, CA 93703

(559) 229-9346

