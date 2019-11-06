Breaking News
Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Rocket Dog

Bailey's Bites

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – We wanted to know what was going on in the hotdog part of the food space, and we found a couple of great options in Clovis.

One is wrapped in bacon; the other is covered with mac-and-cheese.

We’re taking Bailey’s Bites: On The Road to Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew.

Fresno Location
88 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
(559) 283-8096

Clovis Location
1365 N Willow Ave #160, Clovis, CA 93619
(559) 321-8754

