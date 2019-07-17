Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Premo Pizza

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – If you are in the mood for pizza it doesn’t get better than Premo Pizza in Fresno. With a full lineup of your traditional sides. There is a little something for everyone.

During our stop, we tried the Meat Lovers Paradise. We also sampled some their crispy wings and cheesy bread.

We’re going On The Road to Premo Pizza.

Premo Pizza
8887 N Chestnut Ave, Fresno CA, 93720
(559) 298-1122

