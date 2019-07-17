Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: MEGA Texas BBQ

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Ever see something online that grabs your attention? MEGA Texas BBQ has done just that with their Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Lollipop. 

We stopped in and tried their slow smokes ribs, brisket, and hot links along with as many side dishes as we could handle.

This place located in a small central Fresno store but, it sure packed a mega-size flavor. Bring your appetite and plenty of napkins!

We’re going On The Road to MEGA Texas BBQ.

Mega Texas BBQ (inside the Arco service station)
2429 E. Mckinley Ave, Fresno, CA, 93703
(214) 254-6448

