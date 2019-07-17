Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Libelula

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Nestled in Downtown Fresno alongside the Historic Crest Theatre is a cute little cafe named Libelula. The eclectic restaurant makes unique dishes with a different twist.

We tried their huge cinnamon rolls and the Cajun Cristo sandwich both that will leave you satisfied!

We’re going On The Road to Libelula.

Libelula
1154 Broadway St, Fresno CA, 93721
(559) 570-8180

