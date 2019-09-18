Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Kocky’s Bar & Grill

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – With football season underway many of us turn our minds toward what to serve at our tailgate parties. The cornerstone of any good party starts with wings!

We heard about a place that served great wings in downtown Fresno. They serve full wings with a full array of homemade sauces from Garlic Pepper to a traditional Buffalo.

Beyond the king-size wings on the menu was a dish called the Downtown Buffalo Chicken Fries.

I’m so glad we tried it!

Kocky’s Bar & Grill

1231 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721

(559) 266-5500

