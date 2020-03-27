COVID-19 Information

Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Chocolate Wishes

Bailey's Bites

 CLOVIS, California (KSEE-KGPE) –  For months we had been hearing about some extreme designs on cakes being made here in the Central Valley. We decided to see what the buzz was about and boy, were we blown away. From your favorite shows to the latest in pop culture, local Baker @rachelmakesit comes up with some pretty amazing cakes!

It’s all about living on the extreme side of cakes as Bailey’s Bites goes on the road to Chocolate Wishes in Clovis!

Chocolate Wishes and treats
Sierra Vista Mall
1260 Shaw Ave #115, Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 323-9474

