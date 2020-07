FRESNO, California (KSEE-KGPE) – While exploring the Fulton street food scene in downtown Fresno we kept hearing about some amazing soul food being served. After arriving to an incredible aroma that met us at the door, we were not disappointed. We ate some golden fried chicken and fried fish flanked by some hearty side dishes.

An amazing taste of the south as Bailey’s Bites goes on the road to the Chicken King in Fresno!

Chicken King

1234 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721

(559) 266-5464