Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — For the past several months we have been hearing about the emergence of Ramen restaurants. We set out to see what it was all about and boy were we in for a treat. The aroma was amazing and the warm ramen swimming in a bone broth provided a hearty touch. We were also treated to Japanese tacos and finished the visit off with some authentic fried chicken.

An amazing introduction to the Ramen Bowl as Bailey’s Bites goes on the road to Brothers Ramen and Japanese Eatery in Fresno!

Brother’s Ramen

132 W. Nees Ave #108

Fresno, CA 93711

(559) 554-9486

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.