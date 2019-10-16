Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Batter Up Pancakes

FRESNO, California (KSEE-KGPE) – We were in the mood for breakfast and we heard one of the most creative pancakes in the Valley was actually served in NE Fresno. Served on a platter with a side of bacon and eggs this truly was a dessert lover and breakfast lovers dream! It was …delicious!! 

Bailey’s Bites is going on the road to Batter Up Pancakes in Fresno for the Cinnamon Roll Pancake combo!

Batter Up Pancakes
8029 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720
(559) 440-1221

