Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Ampersand Ice Cream

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a way to cool down this Summer? This ice cream shop in Fresno takes pride in giving customers some unique flavors.

We sampled their ice cream sandwich and a rootbeer float made with rootbeer from a local brewery.

We’re going On The Road to Ampersand Ice Cream.

Tower District location

1940 N Echo Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

(559) 264-8000

Northwest Fresno location

7010 N Marks, Fresno, CA 93711

(559) 478-5858

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.