Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Ampersand Ice Cream

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a way to cool down this Summer? This ice cream shop in Fresno takes pride in giving customers some unique flavors. 

We sampled their ice cream sandwich and a rootbeer float made with rootbeer from a local brewery.

We’re going On The Road to Ampersand Ice Cream.

Tower District location
1940 N Echo Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
(559) 264-8000

Northwest Fresno location
7010 N Marks, Fresno, CA 93711
(559) 478-5858

