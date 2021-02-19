SPONSORED CONTENT By Closets by Design -Fresno
About Us
QUALITY, BEAUTY AND COMMITMENT ARE BUILT IN
Since 1982, we’ve built a reputation of integrity as the industry leader in customer service and total customer satisfaction. From our no obligation in-home consultation, custom tailored designs and the highest quality product construction, our products simply offer the best value in the industry.
DESIGNED TO FIT YOUR BUDGET
EVERYDAY COLLECTION
Fresh and modern, our Everyday Collection offers a sleek solution to your closet clutter. This design includes 3/4-inch straight-edge panels, adjustable shelves, and half-overlay flat face doors. Best of all, it’s available at a price that’s equally as pleasant as its appearance.
CLASSIC COLLECTION
A home storage solution that honors the traditional; our Classic Collection makes use of our exclusive soft edge treatment. Show off your favorite pieces with our flat-face, half-overlay doors and drawers, available in dozens of materials and colors.
REGENCY COLLECTION
Marrying sophisticated style with storage excellence, our Regency Collection is a cut above. When you choose this design option, your closet will be as beautiful as your impressive wardrobe.
BRIO COLLECTION
Want a home storage look that’s out of the ordinary? For a design option that is quickly becoming popular, turn to our Brio Collection. The collection celebrates the look and feel of natural woods like cypress and fir, without the real-wood cost.
Contact
559-453-7034