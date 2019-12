View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Sage was five months old when she was found covered in fleas and ticks. Thanks to her foster family, she made a complete recovery and went from a terrified pooch to a goofy and playful puppy. Sage was adopted into a new family who renamed her Marley. Ms. Marley is the “sweetest little girl in the world,” her new family says.