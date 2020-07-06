Live Now
Sospechoso muere tras enfrentamiento con oficiales de la ley en Fresno
How to Register Your Organization for Clear The Shelters 2020 ‘Adopt & Donate’ Campaign

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Portrait of “Leo,” a 5 month old, male, gray and white Cattle Dog mix puppy. By using this photo, you are supporting the Amanda Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping homeless animals find permanent loving homes.

Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, the stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, 2020.

Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters 2020 should complete the Commitment Registration form here. This form is required to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations have spearheaded their popular pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes. The event was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas.

Because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on many shelters and rescues, we are not requiring participating organizations to waive fee adoptions or spaying and neutering fees.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters. 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.

“As communities all across the country continue to practice social distancing, this year’s Clear The Shelters campaign will allow individuals to find their perfect pet through virtual platforms.  Our partners WeRescue and 24PetWatch have great web and online tools that make it easy to find a pet and navigate the pet adoption process with shelters,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.  “If adopting a pet is not possible right now, our partners at GreaterGood.org have a great website where anyone can donate to shelters/rescues to help them continue their great work.  We are excited for our NBC and Telemundo stations to present another memorable Clear The Shelters campaign this August.”

We would love to work with your organization to make this year’s Clear The Shelters Adopt & Donate campaign a resounding success.

Valley Animal Center - Adopt a Cat

Valley Animal Center - Adopt a Dog

SPCA Adoption

Cat House on the Kings Adoption

 

Miss Winkles Adoption

 

DONATE

 

DONATE GOODS TO ONE OF OUR PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS!

MISS WINKLES

85 Temperance Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
559-324-2465

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA SPCA

103 South Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA, 93706
559-233-7722

VALLEY ANIMAL CENTER

3934 N Hayston Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
559-233-8717

VISALIA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

29016 Highway 99
559-713-4700

THE CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS

7120 S Kings River Rd, Parlier, CA 93648
559-638-8696

 

COMMON ITEMS YOU CAN DONATE



 
  • Towels and blankets - Shelters are often cold and animals like to have a blanket to curl up on. Towels are a big help to dry animals off after being bathed or if they come in wet. Towels can also be used to line the bottoms of cages. The towels or blankets don't have to be brand new or in perfect condition. The animals won't mind, as long as they're usable.
  • Canned and Dry Food for Cats and Dogs-Healthy - Healthy pet options for nourishment
  • Kitty litter and cat boxes - Cats go to the bathroom- a lot. Shelters are constantly using bag after bag of litter. Their supply runs out fast.
  • Puppy or kitten formula and nursing bottles - Sometimes there are situations where a young puppy or kitten who is not weaned gets separated from their mother. In these situations they need puppy or kitten formula to survive.
  • Old newspaper - When you're done with your newspapers you usually just throw them away or recycle them, right? You could help animals at no cost to you if you just save up your old newspapers. Newspapers are used in the bottoms of cages. They get soiled quickly, so they're in constant demand.
  • Collars, harnesses, and leashes - Dogs who are taken out on walks need a leash and collar or harness. The shelter loses some because adopted dogs often go home with their leash or harness.
  • Grooming supplies - Grooming supplies can include shampoo, brushes, combs, haircutting scissors, etc. Dogs and cats often come in dirty or end up getting dirty. Grooming supplies can keep them fresh, clean, and adoptable.
  • Toys - You would get bored if you had to lay in a crate alone all day, wouldn't you? Animals in shelters get bored, too. It keeps the animals from being so lonely and bored and allows them to get exercise. You could go out and buy new toys, or you could donate toys your pets or children may have not gotten much use out of. It's as simple as that.
  • Crates and carriers - Animals need to be transported somehow, and the cost of multiple crates and carriers can add up quickly. You can donate ones you stopped using that are still in good condition or you could go buy one for a decent price. This helps the shelter tremendously.
  • Paper towels and cleaning supplies - There are a lot of situations that get messy, so paper towels are a big help.
  • Hand wash and hand sanitizer - People who work at shelters need to keep their hands clean for their and the animals' health.
  • Laundry detergent, fabric softener, and bleach - Towels and blankets get soiled often so the washing machines are being used a lot
  • Dog and cat beds - this can offer the animals a soft place to lay instead of a kennel or cage floor.
  • Heating pads - Many animals come in cold or are young and need warmth. Heating pads can replace a mother's warmth.
  • Copy paper and pens, pencils, post-it notes and staples - You can't forget about all the paperwork that has to be done. Donating these items makes it so the shelter doesn't have to buy them on their own.
  • Garbage bags, mops, brooms, and sponges - The shelter uses these every day and clean up supplies can get expensive.
  • Food bowls - As new animals come in, the shelter needs new places to put food. Having an adequate supply could mean life or death for an animal in a shelter.
  • Rubber and latex gloves - A lot of messy stuff happens and gloves are necessary to lessen the spread of germs.
  • Plastic shopping bags - Plastic bags can be used to clean up dog mess and to store things in.

