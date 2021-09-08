How Adopting a Pet Can Bring You Love and Happiness

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 17: BioArts employee Farah Shaw kisses a puppy as five puppies cloned from Trakr, a German Shepherd search-and-rescue dog used to locate Ground Zero survivors after the September 11 attacks, are displayed to the press on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. The puppies are the first German Shepherds ever cloned, according BioArts International whose South Korean scientists created them. The two- to six-month-old puppies are being awarded to former police officer James Symington for winning the Golden Clone Giveaway essay contest with his piece about why Trakr would be the perfect dog to clone. The company charges pet owners an average of $144,000 to clone their dogs. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Pet adoptions do not only help animals find forever homes, but they can also help make humans happier.

Recent studies show that the bond people build with their pets can bring more happiness into their lives.

“Let’s face it, most people are happier when they have a companion animal in their life,” said Jenny Schlueter, Chicago Animal Care and Control spokesperson.

Owning a pet can help lower stress levels, increase fitness, and open new opportunities for social interactions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Animal shelters across the U.S reported adoption spikes during the coronavirus pandemic as people were confined to their homes.

“The silver lining of the pandemic has been that pet adoption has gone up significantly,” Schlueter said. “There are more people willing to foster animals which is really, really great.”

However, as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and people return to work, shelters are beginning to see their pet populations rise once again.

“Right now, what we’re working on is how do we keep the momentum going,” said Schlueter, echoing calls for help from shelters across the country. “Who can’t use the type of unconditional love that you get from a companion animal.”

NBCUniversal is teaming up with hundreds of shelters to host its annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The nationwide event kicked off Aug. 23 and runs until Sept. 19 with waived or discounted adoption fees.

Click here for more information on Clear the Shelters and to find a participating location in your neighborhood where you can adopt or donate.