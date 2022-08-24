FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 needs your help to “Clear The Shelters!” Adopt a pet from any of our participating valley shelters or drop off pet supplies.
Shelters are in need of puppy, kitten formula, canned and dry food, kitty litter, cleaning supplies, collars, leashes, and dog and cat bed carriers.
The following shelters are participating:
- Cat House on The Kings: 7120 S. Kings River Rd, Parlier.
- Miss Winkles 908 Villa Ave, Clovis.
- Central California SPCA 103 S. Hughes Ave, Fresno.
- Valley Oak SPCA 9800 Camp Dr, Visalia.
- Valley Animal Center: 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno.
- Madera County Animal Services 205 Tozer St, Madera.