Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is returning in 2023 for its ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the initiative, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are once again partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare.

“We are proud that Clear The Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive Vice President of Diginets & Original Production.

Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. Last year’s campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions, while also raising more than $540,000.

For more information, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

You can also keep up with this year’s Clear The Shelters news on social media:

Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Online donations can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.