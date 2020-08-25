Clear the Shelters: Find a forever home for a cat named ‘Ginger Snap’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — KSEE24 is teaming up with shelters in the Valley to help “Clear the Shelters” as part of the nationwide pet adoption drive in August that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

The Valley Animal Center has “Ginger Snap” a 7-year-old cat ready for adoption. Contact the Valley Animal Center for information (559) 233-8554.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.