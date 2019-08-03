5 Veterinary Care Tips for New Adopters

View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.
These are five things that new pet adopters should consider for the health of their pet, as shared by Aimee Gilbreath of Michelson Found Animals.
by: Clear the SheltersPosted: / Updated:
View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.
These are five things that new pet adopters should consider for the health of their pet, as shared by Aimee Gilbreath of Michelson Found Animals.
85 Temperance Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
559-324-2465
103 South Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA, 93706
559-233-7722
3934 N Hayston Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
559-233-8717
29016 Highway 99
559-713-4700
7120 S Kings River Rd, Parlier, CA 93648
559-638-8696
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.