3 Reasons to Adopt an Older Pet

View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.
If you’re looking to adopt an animal from your local shelter, here are three reasons to consider bringing a senior pet home.
by: Clear the SheltersPosted: / Updated:
View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.
If you’re looking to adopt an animal from your local shelter, here are three reasons to consider bringing a senior pet home.
85 Temperance Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
559-324-2465
103 South Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA, 93706
559-233-7722
3934 N Hayston Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
559-233-8717
29016 Highway 99
559-713-4700
7120 S Kings River Rd, Parlier, CA 93648
559-638-8696
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.