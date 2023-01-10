Central Valley Weather Radar

Cloudy

Fresno

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
53°F Showers and thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Hanford

58°F Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
55°F Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Visalia

57°F Rain Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
52°F Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Yosemite

33°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
35°F Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Madera

58°F Light Rain Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then increasing winds with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
53°F Rain showers this evening, then increasing winds with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
22 mph SE
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Merced

57°F Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
51°F Windy at times with rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

