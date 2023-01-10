Central Valley Weather Radar

Fresno58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Showers and thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 87%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hanford58°F Rain Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Visalia57°F Rain Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Yosemite33°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 92%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Madera58°F Light Rain Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Rain showers this evening, then increasing winds with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 22 mph SE
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Merced57°F Rain Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Windy at times with rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
- Wind
- 22 mph SSE
- Precip
- 91%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous