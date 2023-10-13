Central Valley traffic map

Fresno76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F A few clouds. Low near 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hanford77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Visalia77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Yosemite58°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Madera75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Merced79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent