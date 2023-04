The 85th Annual Big Hat Days is taking over Old Town Clovis on April 1 and 2 with food vendors, local makers, live entertainment, kids carnival rides, and more.

This event is free and parking is free as well.

Big Hat Days

Old Town Clovis

Saturday, April 1, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, April 2, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm