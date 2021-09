Chuck Van Fleet, owner of Vino Grille & Spirits, sat down with us to talk about what his restaurant will be offering for Fresno Restaurant Week happening from Sept. 20-29.

Fleet says his wife and the restaurant’s team of chefs will be offering a $35 starting menu that gives people the opportunity to experiment with their dishes.

Fleet says wine and cocktails will also be available for those interested in and that customers will be able to upgrade their dishes to cater to their favorite foods.