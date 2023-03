The Fresno Performing Arts Council will present the ballet “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to the Soryan Theater in Fresno this Saturday at 6:30 pm.

The performance will feature local dancers in collaboration with the State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara and choreography by Kassandra Taylor Newberry.

Fresno Performing Arts Council Founder and Art Director Yukari Thiesen joined the show with a sneak peek of the performance.

Tickets are available at ValleyPerformingArtsCouncil.org.