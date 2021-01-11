United Health Centers can help you cope with life’s stresses

With all that’s going on in the world right now managing stress and anxiety can be difficult and it can be tough to figure out where to get help.
United Health Centers has made getting access to mental and behavioral health care seamless and simple with their integrated care model.
Visit https://unitedhealthcenters.org/ or call 800-492-4227 to schedule an appointment today.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.