Tulare Down Town Association hosts 65th annual Tulare Children’s Parade with an “inside-out” theme

The Tulare Downtown Association and the Tulare Downtown Foundation hosted its 65th annual Tulare Children’s Christmas Parade at the Tulare County Fair Grounds.

The parade was held over three days with an “inside-out” theme – instead of Christmas floats passing by spectators, parade attendees drove through the parade and took in all the holiday cheer.

This year’s Grand Marshall, Gloria McCauslin, owner of VIP Pizza in Tulare, is an exemplary community member. She has given decades of support to youth in and around Tulare.