Kombucha has been a favorite food trend among the health-conscious in recent years, primarily for its probiotic properties.

The healthy alternative to sugary mixers and sodas has now made its way into the bars.

When many kombucha companies tried to lower their ABV levels, Boochcraft went the other direction and increased it during the fermentation process.

Boochcraft celebrated Thirsty Thursdays with us on the show and gave us a taste of their take on the Paloma.

Boochcraft is hard kombucha and made in California!