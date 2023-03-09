The Valley Animal Center is looking for kitten foster homes during this year’s “kitten season.”

“Kitten season” refers to a time when animal shelters see an influx of kittens. It usually occurs during the warmer months, starting as early as March and ending as late as October in the Central Valley.

At organizations like the Valley Animal Center, it’s hard to provide kittens with the round-the-clock care they need, which is why The Valley Animal Center needs help!

Foster homes can do what they’re comfortable with for as long as they can. They should expect to bottle-feed the kittens throughout the day and help them potty.

Animal lovers interested should attend the Valley Animal Center’s “kitten shower” on March 12 at 11:00 am at 3934 N Hayston Ave. in Fresno.