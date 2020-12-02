The Tulare Outlet Center has thought of everything this holiday season

The Tulare Outlet Center is your one-stop-shop for everyone on your holiday list this year.

They’ve got deals at factory prices and have thought of everything to keep you safe during this unprecedented holiday season. Watch the video to find out whether Santa will still make an appearance this year.

The Tulare Outlet Center also has ways to give back while you shop. They’re partnering with the Visalia Technical Early College to raise money for the tuition-free school with a Christmas Tree and holiday gift auction.

Beautifully, fully decorated trees you can bid on are on display in front of the Coach store right now. You can bid on the trees and other auction items between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13. All bidding is virtual, just scan the QR code at the tree you want to bid on, and good luck!

Visalis Technical Early College is holding their Jingle Bell Jubilee & Tree Auction Dec. 10 – 13