Since 1981 The Junoir League of Fresno has been honoring local female athletes who excel in academics, civic leadership, and athletics with the Senior Girl Athlete Awards.

Junior League of Fresno is partnering with KSEE24 to broadcast the event for a third time!

Each athlete receives special recognition in the broadcast and a scholarship.

The special will air on May 11 and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Go to JLFresno.org to learn more about sponsoring the event or to learn more about the Junior League of Fresno.

Since its founding in 1901, The Junior League has become one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world.

The Association for Junior Leagues International has more than 125,000 women with chapters all over the nation and in three other countries.